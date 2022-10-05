The local American Legion Lloyd G. McCarter Post 25 meets at 6:00 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries. A veteran does not need to be a member to attend the meetings.
Veterans meet every Monday at 9 a.m. at The Grub Box in St. Maries for coffee. All veterans are invited to attend.
