The Kootenai volleyball team opened its season Sept. 3 as it hosted Wallace and Deary for a tri-match, falling in both its matches.
The Warriors fell to Wallace 6-25, 9-25, 5-25 and got four digs from Hannah Stiles and two aces from Tuesday Glessner in the effort.
“The girls definitely had some first-game jitters,” Coach Lacey Bohannon said. “We have a lot of new players this year. The girls have come so far already.”
Kootenai fell to Deary 15-25, 7-25, 5-25 in its second match of the day.
Tuesday recorded one block and Hannah had three digs.
“Hannah did great hustling to get to the ball and was always ready to go in,” Coach Bohannon said. “The girls definitely played more like a team in this match. They worked very hard and showed more skill and ball control. It’s only up from here.”
Up Next: Kootenai (0-2) hosts Logos Thursday at 6 p.m. and takes on Mullan Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Harrison Flats, beginning at 6 p.m.
