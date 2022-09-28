After the success of its spring festival, organizers with Cedarwood Market have something special planned for fall.
The local business will host its Fall Fest next month and the event will feature vendors from around the area.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
After the success of its spring festival, organizers with Cedarwood Market have something special planned for fall.
The local business will host its Fall Fest next month and the event will feature vendors from around the area.
Those who visit the event will be treated to food, live music, drinks and more. There will also be a variety of activities for children as well including the University of Idaho Extension Maker’s Space.
The Fall Fest will be from Noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, October 8 at the Cormana Building.
Those who want to volunteer for the event or any vendors interested in having a booth can reach out to Cedarwood Market via its Facebook page. Vendors will need to secure a spot by at least the day before the event, October 7.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.