The St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the Deacon Floyd Turner Narthex project.

The benefit will be at 5 p.m., Friday, March 10 at the St. Maries Elks Lodge. Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. and cost is by donation. The auction will start at 6:30.

