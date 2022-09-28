The Sanders Community Church will host its annual AppleFest next month.
This will be the fifth edition of the festival and will feature food, music, vendors, contests and more.
The popular AppleFest apple cider will be available by the gallon as well. There are pre-orders for the cider at $8 a gallon or $7 each for 10 gallons or more. Call the Sanders Community Church at 208-820-4574 for more information.
AppleFest will be at 9 a.m., October 15 at the Sanders Community Church.
