In its fourth and final game of the month, the St. Maries girls soccer team hosted Bonners Ferry Aug. 31.
Jacklin Linnemeyer faced 10 shots and made six saves in the effort, but St. Maries was unable to find the back of the net, falling 0-4.
The Lumberjacks recorded six shots in the loss, and conceded all four goals in the first half. The Badgers scored in the sixth, 18th, 26th and 35th minutes.
Sarah Spence recorded three shots in the game, Addyson Stewart tallied two and Maddie Johnson added one.
The team traveled to face Coeur d’Alene Charter Sept. 2.
The league-leading Panthers started scoring in the fifth minute and recorded their 12th goal in the 62nd minute of a 0-12 loss for St. Maries.
Jacklin had five saves in the loss.
Up Next: St. Maries (1-4, 1-4 IML) travels to Priest River (0-2-1, 0-2 IML) Wednesday (today). Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. The team plays at Lakeland Monday at 4 p.m.
