The Community Presbyterian Church will host a week of Vacation Bible School activities this month.
This year’s theme will be “God’s Wonder Lab” and will be geared towards children entering kindergarten through sixth grade this fall.
Activities planned for the children who attend include lessons, crafts, games and science activities. Children will be provided free snacks each day.
There will be an activity for children and their families at 11:15 a.m., Thursday, July 14 and will include a free lunch.
The church will host activities from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., July 11 through the 14.
For more information on this year’s Vacation Bible School visit myvbs.org/compresbyteriansm or call the church at 208-245-2686 or Jane Thornes at 208-245-2758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.