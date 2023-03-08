The St. Maries Elks Lodge Annual Youth Carnival will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 17.
The event is for ages one year to fifth grade. There will be a fish pond, cake walk, hoop shoot, golf, face painting and more. Game tickets are 25 cents. Lodge members will be cooking burgers and hot dogs at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.