The Worley Historical Society and Museum plans to host a mini reunion this weekend.
The mini reunion will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Worley Museum.
The mini reunion is a time for community members and classmates to gather, reminisce and discover all the Worley School memorabilia houses in the museum. There are also other artifacts and information on the history of the area.
There is no cost or advanced registration needed. Anyone is encouraged to come when you can and stay as long as you want. Organizers hope to see you there. Refreshments will be served.
Questions should be directed to Margie by calling (509) 981-2143.
