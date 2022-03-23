Ladies are invited to a night out for board games and dress up.
More than 40 women have gathered once a month for the last couple months to socialize. The last couple month’s activities have included a featured craft.
This month’s featured activities are board games. Participants are encouraged to attend dressed in their favorite decade.
The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday (March 27) at the CAF building in Fernwood.
Call Alli at 208-245-6971 to RSVP.
