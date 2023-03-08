The University of Idaho Extension Office has extended the 4-H fair participation deadline to March 9.
Those who would like to join in the fun should visit https://4h.zsuite.org to sign up.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 11:53 pm
The University of Idaho Extension Office has extended the 4-H fair participation deadline to March 9.
Those who would like to join in the fun should visit https://4h.zsuite.org to sign up.
Additionally interested parties can call the extension office at 208-245-2422 or visit the office at 711 W. Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2 for more information.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.