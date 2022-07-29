Those looking to cool off with a free swim in the pool accompanied by a cool treat are in luck. The community is invited to the third annual Sandy Haines Free Swim Day July 27 (today). The day of free swimming, games and treats has been a staple summer event for not just friends and family of Haines but also for the entire community. Organizers Judy Zook, Claudia Spooner and Karen Sindt said the pool was important to Haines and said she was quite the character during the morning swims. “Sandy would do laps with us in the morning for years,” Spooner said. “She loved it.” “You had to swim in a straight line and be in your lane,” Sindt said. “And she didn’t like men who would swim crazy,” Zook added with a laugh. The free swim to celebrate the late Haines will be hosted during normal pool hours, 12 – 8 p.m. Starting at 3 p.m., the community will be treated to free food including hot dogs, chips, pop and water as well as sweet treats like cookies and a root beer float bar, which was Haines’ favorite summer time treat. “She loved the pool, she loved the kids. Kids were her life and she loved root beer floats,” Haines’ niece Shanelle Pugh said. Pool staff will also host various games for different age groups during that time with prizes up for grabs. The event is open to everyone. Organizers of the event said there is a fund set up for the free swim day in Haines’ name at Potlatch Credit Union for anyone who is willing to donate to support the free swim. “We appreciate any donations, there are a couple of things we are interested in doing. Sandy wanted money spent at the pool,” Spooner said. “We are looking at a couple of things to do in her memory.” For more information, contact organizer Claudia Spooner at 208-582-0643.
Sandy Haines Free Swim Day today at city pool
- By Tyson Juarez The Gazette Record
