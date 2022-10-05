Owners of Cedarwood Market have created another thing for local residents to look forward to this fall season.
The local business is hosting a Fall Festival this Saturday and the event is slated to be occupied by local vendors.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
Owners of Cedarwood Market have created another thing for local residents to look forward to this fall season.
The local business is hosting a Fall Festival this Saturday and the event is slated to be occupied by local vendors.
There will be food, crafts and other goods available at the festival along with live music provided by Sydney Dale and JamShack.
The event follows Cedarwood Market’s spring festival which was in May and according to owners/organizers Tia Asbury and Sammie Baker, it was a smash hit for vendors and the community.
“We are hoping it continues to grow, we had heard such great things about it afterwards,”Asbury said.
The two want the event to become a staple, saying they wanted to create even more events for locals to look forward too. Many of the vendors are local and the organizers are accepting more vendors until the day before the event, Oct 7.
The vendor spaces are first come first served and are limited.
“We are trying to get these people seen and get business for them. Its not just for us,” Baker said.
The event is family friendly and features plenty of children activities including the Makers Table with the University of Idaho Extension Office.
Drinks for those 21 and older will be provided by the Grapple and the organizers said the Hidden Gem Resort could possibly serve as well. Whistle Stop Coffee and Moore, 3B Grill, Hot Meats on the Streets and more will be at the event.
There is even a plan to host a pie eating contest and a washer board tournament with teams entering for $10 and the winner taking the pot.
There will also be raffle baskets and donations are still being accepted for baskets. Proceeds from the raffles go towards running the event.
As the event grows, Asbury and Baker hope to form a committee of people who could help shape the seasonal events into community staples for years to come.
The event is slated to go from Noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Cormana Building. Sydney Dale will be performing during the day and JamShack will take the stage at 6 p.m. to finish off the night.
Those who want to volunteer for the event, or any vendors interested in having a booth, can reach out to Cedarwood Market via its Facebook page.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.