The St. Maries School District will host its first preschool camp tomorrow, January 19.
The camp is geared at providing educational activities for preschool-aged children and their parents. The program is part of an effort to get incoming students ready for their first years in elementary school.
Organizer Jenny Short said the camp will be similar to a carnival or family night and will feature games that will engage parents and their children. There will be opportunities to win prizes, play games and get helpful resources to help parents ready their children for kindergarten.
The local library will also be at the event with sign-up sheets for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which sends new books to households each month.
“A few of the activities include a Fishing for Letters literacy game, a Penguin BUMP game working on number recognition and counting, and a Winter Name Craft that develops fine motor skills while working on the letters of the child’s name,” Short said.
The district has hosted other family learning nights since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
Short said there has been a handful of families that have made it to the activities but the program could use more participants.
“We’re not sure what is getting in the way of parents attending these events, whether it is lack of time, lack of interest, or simply that we aren’t getting the word out to enough of the community yet,” Short said. “This is our first “camp” event. We thought this might be a better structure to encourage a better turnout.”
“In my experience working with parents of preschool and kindergarten age students, I would say that a lot of their parents don’t know what kindergarten expectations really are and don’t feel equipped in how best to help their child be ready for school,” she added.
“I’m very excited about this program and am so privileged to work with Mrs. Short. Her passion and love for early childhood education is inspiring; she is a true asset to our school and community,” Heyburn Elementary Principal Bridgit Arkoosh said.
The family nights have been possible thanks to a grant that was secured by district Superintendent Alica Holthaus. She said she is already in the works to secure more funding as the program is essential to the district.
“I’m already seeking grant funding for next year,” Holthaus said. “Early learning is the foundation. It’s so important.”
Holthaus said she would like to see the program get bigger and maybe sprout into a fully operational preschool. Though she retires at the end of the school year, Holthaus said she wants to do what she can to set things up to make that a possible reality in the future.
For now, the district is doing its best to service parents and their soon-to-be-students.
“Even if the turnout hasn’t been big, if we make a difference in one life it’s worth it,” Holthaus said.
Those who are interested in the camp can reach out to Short at jshort@sd41.org or by calling Heyburn Elementary at 208-245-2025.
The camp is slated for 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, January 19 at Heyburn Elementary.
