The St. Joe Fire District wants the Calder community to get fired up for chili this Saturday.
The volunteer fire department based in Calder will host its inaugural chili cook-off with hopes of not just getting firefighters involved but also the community.
Community members are invited to submit chili of their own, come to the event to taste entries or both.
The chili cook-off will serve as a way to benefit the fire department as well.
“Our small town fire Department is all volunteer and are in need of funds to upgrade equipment,” event organizer Yvonne Cornell said. “Our volunteers are looking forward to meeting those who we not only cover in our area but let people know we are here.”
Cornell said she hopes the department will be able to bring on new community members as well.
“We are also trying to promote interest in recruiting new and younger fire persons in our area,” Cornell said. “We like people to know that we are here to help and we assist other agencies as they need us.”
Cornell said those who enter may have a chance to win big depending on how many people enter the competition. The winner of the challenge is slated to take home half of the total entry pot.
The event is slated for 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at the Fire Station in Calder.
Contestant entry is $25 and for those who want to eat, chili is $5 per bowl or $20 per family.
The fire department will also host a raffle during the event.
For more information on the event, call Cornell at 208-245-7170.
