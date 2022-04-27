A sold-out event hosted by the Benewah County Republicans will see the attendance of some prominent Primary Election candidates.
The BCR will celebrate Jefferson-Madison Day this Saturday with a banquet dinner. The dinner will include guest speakers Janice McGeachin, candidate for Governor, Priscilla Giddings, candidate for Lt. Governor and Brandon Durst, candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Dorothy Moon, candidate for Secretary of State, was scheduled to speak at the event but will not be able to attend. Idaho House representative Heather Scott will be visiting the banquet in her place.
BCR members Wayne and Dawn Glassman commented on the event and said they have known some of the candidates for a while. They said the event will be personable and those who bought their tickets will be able to converse with the candidates.
“They’ll be able to mingle with them (the candidates). We plan to have a candidate sit at each table,” Dawn said. “They’ll be able to eat dinner with them and chat.”
“These are real people and they think the same way as you and I do when it comes to conservative values and freedom,” Wayne added. “They aren’t going to give a speech and then run out the door to another event, we have these people for the most part all day.”
Additionally each candidate will be given about three minutes to address the attendees of the dinner.
The BCR has hosted several Jefferson-Madison Day events in the past and previously hosted every candidate running for election.
“We’d usually get a Saturday morning breakfast if we are lucky, most candidates would maybe stop on their way through to another event in Kootenai County,” Dawn said. “This year we decided to host the conservative candidates with good records that we know that we want to get elected. It’s not a free for all like it’s been in the past.”
BCR Chairman Dale Hawkins commented the candidates have been making an effort to visit areas like Benewah County during their campaign.
“They have already been making it a main focus to primarily visit small communities all around Idaho,” Hawkins said.
Some of the candidates reached out to the Gazette Record to give their thoughts on visiting the area.
McGeachin commented she enjoys visiting north Idaho and looks forward to being among the citizens of Benewah County.
“The best part about visiting Benewah County is talking with the genuine, hard-working conservatives who call it their home,” McGeachin said. “North Idaho is a beautiful region of our state, filled with deeply conservative Idahoans who believe in God, country and the traditional conservative values we hold dear. I truly feel that I am among friends in North Idaho.”
“I consider it important to visit all communities, but rural communities often have a more consistently conservative worldview. The people who live in rural Idaho believe in hard work, personal independence, and they are rightfully distrustful of large and intrusive government,” she added.
Giddings also commented on her upcoming visit to Benewah County.
“I am looking forward to attending the Benewah County event in order to hear from Idahoans about local issues,” Giddings said.
She commented she is the only candidate in her race with a truly Republican voting record and wants to fight for the people of north Idaho and the entire state as a whole.
“I am fighting to end the grocery tax, stop corruption, defend our families and protect the Second Amendment,” Giddings said. “We must stand up for the people of Idaho. There are many important issues that this encompasses. We must fight to end the grocery tax, and work to end corruption that is destroying our government and hurting people."
“We must stand against election fraud which is destroying our confidence in the elections process. And we must stand up for the Second Amendment and the right to life,” she added.
The Jefferson-Madison Day Dinner will be at 4:30 p.m., April 30 at the Assembly of God Church.
For more information call 208-274-2900.
