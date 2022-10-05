A local Santa teen was one of 50 youth across the United States to win a donated foal as part of the American Quarter Horse Association’s (AQHA) Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program.
Logan Scheinost said wining his foal, Dakota, was very exciting and a bit of a whirlwind.
“When I heard about the horse, I was extremely excited, and also overwhelmed as we had to be in Rapid City in just ten days from when I was told I won,” Scheinost said. “But I knew it was going to be worth it so we figured it out and let the AQHA representative know by the next day we accepted.”
For the project, accepted youth association members receive a donated weanling, from an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder.
Throughout the program, youth members work with and train their yearlings, complete assignments and exhibit the yearlings at AQHA-approved and local shows.
The program gives youth members the chance to work with professional horsemen in hands-on horse training as they complete a record book and submit assignments that will teach the fundamentals of horsemanship. Then, they can showcase their learned skills and knowledge and earn scholarships and prizes through the AQHA Young Horse Development Program.
Scheinost’s horse is six months old, and came from a ranch in Faith, South Dakota. He accepted the horse from the breeders at their yearly sale at Central States Fairgrounds.
To apply for the program, Scheinost had to fill out an application form and write and make a video essay explaining why he wanted to participate in the program.
“I learned about the program while searching for my four-year-old mare I have now. We came across a ranch in Connell called KT Ranch, who are major supporters of the program and youth in the horse world, and the owner was super nice,” Scheinost said. “She not only hooked me up with my amazing four-year-old, but also told me about this program and highly recommended it to me.”
Scheinost said he is allowed to keep Dakota forever, and plans to. He said there are many things he’s excited for about the program.
“I hope to learn more about how to deal with young horses, and talking with the ranch owners and learning through them aspects of running a ranch, I’m also very excited to show and train my very own weanling,” Scheinost said. “I hope to end this program with experience, and possible scholarships.”
Scheinost has been working with horses since 2018. He is involved with the local saddle clubs and the local 4-H horse program.
“I love to work with any horse, it is my favorite thing to do. It is amazing to watch progress in a horse,” Scheinost said. “In the future I plan to be a large animal veterinarian, with a special interest in equine. I also plan to run an American Quarter Horse ranch in the future with breeding and training purposes, specializing in ranch and cutting bred horses.”
Logan is the son of Jay and Amie Scheinost.
