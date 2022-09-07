At this new local business, every day is taco Tuesday.
Taco Bout It is the newest food truck to serve up a variety of good eats in St. Maries. The taco truck was the result of business ideas being thrown around by friends Katie and Mike Halloran and Katie and Travis Bryant.
The business serves up a variety of street tacos along with other menu items such as quesadillas.
“This has been a dream of ours for a long time,” Mrs. Halloran said. “We brought our passions together and this is the result.”
The result is gourmet tacos served out of an old-school RV camper equipped with a full service, industrial kitchen. The owner’s biggest focus is making sure to serve fresh and delicious food daily.
“When we stress that we prep our ingredients fresh daily, it’s literally everything down to the sauces. The only thing we don’t make fresh daily is our tortillas,” Mrs. Halloran said.
Taco Bout It is located across from Triple X Feeds by Archie’s IGA.
