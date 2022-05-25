Help preserve history by enjoying a hearty breakfast in Avery.
The annual Fisherman’s Breakfast is from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Historic Railroad Depot.
Imagine the year is 1909, and the Milwaukee Road passenger train pulls into the railroad depot at Avery.
Passengers exit the train and soon enjoy a stroll through the park with beautiful flower beds and watch fish swim in the pond before enjoying lunch at the depot.
Though the trains stopped running through Avery several years ago, many people still enjoy the park, flowers, fish pond and the history of the Avery Depot and the train car that sits onsite today.
The site is maintained thanks to the efforts of volunteers, who contribute their time and energy, and through donations and fundraisers such as Saturday’s breakfast.
The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and sausage gravy, bacon, eggs, juice and coffee. Cost is $10 per person. All are welcome.
Organizer Sanda Piccinini said the breakfast has been a longtime tradition.
“We were just looking at some old slides of photos taken from the 1950s,” Piccinini said. “The breakfast used to take place at the mouth of Fishhook Creek. And at that time, it was to raise money to support the building here and the park. The only time we missed doing it was due to the pandemic.”
Piccinini said she is hoping for a great turnout this weekend. The breakfast is the main fundraiser to raise money for the upkeep of the building, park, train car and fish pond. Piccinini said the year before the pandemic hit was a “record breaking year.”
“It was the best turnout we ever had,” she said.
During the breakfast, there will be lots of other things going on as well. The Whistle Stop Sale (rummage sale) returns. There will also be a quilt raffle. The quilt was made and donated by the Valley Piecemakers. Additional raffle items will be available. Winners will be drawn at the event.
