A friendly competition is on between multiple organizations in St. Maries to raise funds and gather donations for the food banks in St. Maries and Fernwood.

The St. Maries High School is working with PotlatchDeltic, Stimson Lumber, Idaho Partners in Care and more to gather items to benefit the local food banks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.