A friendly competition is on between multiple organizations in St. Maries to raise funds and gather donations for the food banks in St. Maries and Fernwood.
The St. Maries High School is working with PotlatchDeltic, Stimson Lumber, Idaho Partners in Care and more to gather items to benefit the local food banks.
The community-wide program is a continuation of food drive efforts that were conducted around Brawl for the Ball. When Brawl for the Ball was canceled, students at St. Maries High School were encouraged continue their annual support of the food bank.
“Now that we don’t have Brawl for the Ball, the kids are trying to do extra things in the community to still keep up the fundraising and giving back,” ASB adviser Becky Holder said.
Each class is being challenged to bring in as many shelf-stable food items as they can. Holder extended the competition out to other schools in the district including the middle school and Heyburn Elementary.
She said there is room for more community members to join in if they want.
“Anyone who would like to contact us and be a part of it would certainly be welcome,” Holder said.
PotlatchDeltic is challenging its employees to not only donate canned foods but also make monetary donations as well. In the past, the mill has been able to raise a few thousand dollars to donate to the food banks.
HR Technician Jenny Able said usually all of the employees get involved in one way or another.
“We are hoping to get as much as we can get,” Abel said. “Our employees do get excited. It takes them a bit to get there but in the end they all come forward and do a good share.”
Representative for Idaho Partners in Care, Carlena Hjaltalin, said employees and families of residents at Valley Vista Care Corporation are encouraged to help out with the cause.
The organizers plan to split the donations between St. Maries and Fernwood based on population which turns out to be a 60 to 40 ratio. With the rise of inflation and food insecurity, Holder said the community always come through to help those in need.
“From my standpoint at the school, it’s easy to see the family struggles that students will express,” Holder said. “It’s unnecessary. If I’ve got extra in my cupboard there’s no reason that it shouldn’t be in their’s.”
“Once we are made aware of an issue, our community does a good job of taking it up and fixing the problem,” she added.
The food drive started Monday, January 16 and will go until February 14.
For more information or to get involved, call Holder at 208-245-2142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.