Those who can take the heat and craft a fine bowl of chili are invited to compete in this weekend’s Chili Challenge at the Eagles Aerie.
The third annual Chili Challenge will be this weekend and organizers hope for another good turnout after last year’s challenge saw the participation of around 12 local cooks.
“It was a blast and we got a lot of support form our Eagles members that came in and it was quite a bit of chili to try,” organizer Tabitha Belle said.
This year Belle said she hopes to see the continuation of cooks bringing in unique chili recipes.
“Last year we had someone with a white chicken chili and they came in third place with that,” she said.
The event is open to the community and anyone with an appetite or a knack at brewing up chili is invited to attend.
There are prizes for the top three cooks. The winner of the challenge will take home the official Chili Challenge chili spoon trophy as well as a gift certificate.
The second and third place winners will receive a chili themed gift basket.
The event will also feature a silent auction and 50/50 raffle for locally donated gift baskets and items.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the Eagles Aerie’s efforts to remodel its basement which already features a large commercial kitchen.
Belle said she hopes to see progress made on their fundraising goal as the space could provide more opportunity for events at the aerie.
“I have big visions of what I can see down there and updating it will help to bring even more events to the Eagles,” Belle said.
Those who want to take part in the chili challenge can enter a gallon of chili into the competition for $10. Day-of or late entries will cost $15. Community members can eat chili and vote on their favorites for $5.
Organizers are still accepting items for the silent auction.
To enter in the Chili Challenge or to donate an item for the silent auction, call Belle at 907-232-2762.
