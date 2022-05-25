Enjoy a night of entertainment under the big top.
The St. Maries Kiwanis Club is bringing the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus to St. Maries next month and presale tickets are available now.
The circus will be in town June 10 and there will be two shows: one at 5 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. The big top will be going up at the St. Maries City Park baseball field the morning of June 10 for anyone who wants to watch.
A portion of all ticket sales goes to the St. Maries Kiwanis Club. Presale tickets are available at a discounted price.
Presale tickets are $7 for children and seniors (ages two to twelve and 65 and up), and $12 for adults. Tickets purchased at the box office the day of the show will be $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors.
Presale tickets are available from most Kiwanis members or at the office of Ginny Oakes, of Gateway Financial Partners, 1117 Main Avenue #11, and Banner Bank, 1500 Main Avenue.
Oakes said she will have a jar of M&Ms at the St. Maries Public Library. Whoever guesses closet to the correct number can win free tickets. Elementary students will also be doing a coloring contest.
The last time Kiwanis was able to host the circus was in 2019. Oakes said the performers “always do a good job.” The 90-minute family-friendly show features big cats, a tight rope act, birds, aerialists, horses, daredevils and more.
“They have some exciting, new acts this year,” Oakes said.
The night of the circus those who attend can bring one can of food to get one free small popcorn. Call (208) 245-5255 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.