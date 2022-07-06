As picnic weather returns to the region, so do the picnics.
The Old Timer’s Picnic, organized by the Benewah Valley Association (BVA), is Sunday, July 10.
The potluck luncheon begins at noon and is followed by raffles, auctions, games and treats.
This year’s games include horseshoes, face-painting, penny mine, ice-cream and pop shop.
The event doubles as an annual reunion for Benewah Valley residents and a fundraiser for the association.
The group uses the funds to maintain the old schoolhouse turned community center, its grounds and help out wherever needed in the community.
“We also help other community groups and projects like 4-H, Washington D.C. trips for students, the local food bank, Hope’s Haven animal shelter, and for scholarships to Sabrina Ferris’ horse camps for kids and veterans,” co-chairperson Mary Bedwell said. “We also help victims of house fires.”
The winner of the log truck load of tamarack will also be drawn at the event. Instead of raffling off their traditional garden shed/playhouse, the association opted for a log deck. They sold 50 tickets at $100 each; raising $5,000 on just the wood raffle.
Other items to be auctioned or raffled include loads of gravel, shooting targets, case of oil, a splitting axe, round bale of hay, knife set, gift certificates to local restaurants and gift baskets.
“The businesses this year have been so gracious to us, ” Mrs. Bedwell said.
Folks have been gathering at the community center, located at the 11.5 mile mark of the Benewah Road for more than 40 years every July to connect.
This year’s association membership has dwindled down to about 40 people. In past years, the BVA has had as many as 80-100 members. Membership costs $5.
“I’ve been sick and with Covid running rampant, we have slacked off a little in drumming up membership,” Mrs. Bedwell said. “We have to start getting back into the swing of things and drive our membership back up.”
Despite low membership, the association is expecting a large turnout at the picnic. As many as 100 or more generally attend the event each year.
Anyone currently living or who has ever lived in the Valley is encouraged to attend.
“Come meet your new neighbors and visit with old friends,” Mrs. Bedwell said. “It’s a nice big picnic. You should try to come out. Without the community center we wouldn’t have a gathering place.”
The association recently purchased a new riding lawn mower and weed eater to help better maintain the grounds. The schoolhouse is also used as a polling location during elections and is available for rent.
Call Mary Bedwell at 208-245-4844 or Joyce Fletcher at 208-245-3464 for additional information.
