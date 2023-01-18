The Benewah County Sheriff's responded early Saturday morning to a stabbing incident in St. Maries.
The BCSO and Benewah County Ambulance services responded around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, January 14, to a report of an altercation at a 9th Street apartment complex.
According to an affidavit submitted by responding Officer Tim Meagher, when arriving upon the scene he found two males fighting and there was a lot of blood.
When asking who was stabbed Officer Meagher wrote “one of the men told me he had stabbed his friend and co-worker and hopes he dies.”
The alleged attacker was later identified as Caleb Hollis of St. Maries and the victim as Tyler Carson of St. Maries. Officer Meagher wrote that Carson had been stabbed once in the right arm pit and once near his heart with a Leatherman work knife.
He was transported to the Benewah Community Hospital Emergency Room and later life-flighted to Kootenai Medical.
As of the time of this report, Carson has been reported to have been in stable condition. The alleged attacker was apprehended peacefully without further incident.
Officer Meagher wrote in the affidavit that Hollis allegedly broke the front window of Carson's apartment with a rock, which led to the incident. Meagher wrote that based on witness accounts, Carson had went out to confront Hollis when he was attacked.
Hollis was booked into Benewah County Jail under the charges of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Battery and Malicious Injury to Property.
No further information on court dates or whether Hollis' bail amount has been set.
This is a developing story and the Gazette Record will report updates as they become available.
