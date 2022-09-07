After the end of World War I, the men and women of the armed forces formed the American Legion to serve the country during times of peace.
It was only natural for the women of those families to continue to serve with them, and in 1919 the American Legion Auxiliary was formed.
At nearly one million members, the American Legion Auxiliary is the largest and most influential women’s patriotic service organization of its kind, Jeanne Johnson said. Johnson is the president of the local St. Maries American Legion Auxiliary Unit 25.
“A woman who is directly related to a veteran who served during a time of U.S. declared war or conflict may be a member of the American Legion Auxiliary,” Johnson said. “Women who are mothers, wives, daughters, sisters, granddaughters, great granddaughters and grandmothers of members of the American Legion are eligible for membership including step relatives. Also, those who served in the armed forces.”
The local Auxiliary unit was formed in 1920 to assist the American Legion Lloyd G. McCarter Post 25.
The mission of the local Auxiliary unit is to serve veterans, their families and their communities, Johnson said, and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans, military and their families both at home and abroad.
“For God and country, we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security,” Johnson said.
The list of all the women do is quite lengthy.
“Our local unit, Unit 25, distributes poppies, puts flags on the ribbons of the veterans for the Hospice Tree of Memories, remembers the vets at Valley Vista at Christmas with a gift, assists the American Legion with the veterans’ dinner by decorating tables, has a $500 scholarship for a graduating senior at the local high school, and monetarily supports the veterans’ home and food caravan in Lewiston,” Johnson said.
Ladies with the Auxiliary unit also participate in the memorial service on Memorial Day and funeral services for Auxiliary members and supplies stuffed animals to the sheriff’s office for children.
Local women have represented the local unit at the state level with two presidents from St. Maries.
“The Syringa Girls State was also an active project of our local unit where we send local girls to Boise to learn about state and local government,” Johnson said.
Many of the women who are part of the Auxiliary Unit 25 are very active in the community in various other avenues including the Hughes House Historical Society; spay and neuter clinics; various church projects such as Second Harvest, funeral dinners and the angel ministry; women are Elks members; friends of the Tree of Memories; active in the Fernwood Senior Center; and involved with P.E.O.
For many of the members, being involved in Unit 25 allows them to serve veterans, give back to the community while creating lasting friendships and to honor family members.
“I love the commodore of this group and I like the work we do,” Johnson said.
“I enjoy the members of the local unit,” Barb Grieser said. “It feels good doing what we do to support the veterans in the community.”
“I’m here to honor my father, who served in World War II, and my husband served in Vietnam,” Rachael Johnson said.
“I’m glad to be able to help the veterans,” Ardys Hauble said.
“I’ve been married to five veterans, and I know how much this group does for the veterans,” Freda Ferguson said. “My father also served.”
“I think part of what we do is help bring awareness to the veterans and their needs,” Mary Getz said. “We want to honor them and do what we can for them and their families.”
“It’s what we do for the veterans and what we do for the rest of the community as well,” Annie Kitko said.
Any woman interested in getting involved with Auxiliary Unit 25 should call Jeanne Johnson at (208) 245-3124.
