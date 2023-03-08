B.J. Derr and Daniel Kruger took first in singles at the St. Maries Gun Club March 5 with scores of 24.
Rick Bailey shot a 23.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 8:54 am
B.J. Derr and Daniel Kruger took first in singles at the St. Maries Gun Club March 5 with scores of 24.
Rick Bailey shot a 23.
Tami Derr was the top ladies shooter with a score of 18, followed by Donna Bailey with a 13, and Lacey Bohannon and Mary Nelson with scores of 11.
Seth Cook led the junior boys category with a 24, followed by Noah Cook with a 21 and Caleb Nelson with a 17. Brooklyn Charles led the junior girls with a 21, and Keira Bohannon and Sadie Rose Davidson scored 16s.
Men’s handicap went to Doug Brede with a 22, followed by Tony Brede and Daniel Kruger with scores of 21.
Rick Bailey took doubles with a 39, followed by Cole Cargill with a 38 and Richard Spier with a 37.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.