Registration for the annual Labor Day parade in St. Maries is now open. Six groups have already committed. This year’s categories include cars or pickups, political, marching, kids, clubs and organizations, logging, horses/animals, commercial (businesses), floats, machinery, and miscellaneous. Registration is free and prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in each category. Email Kim O’Connor at PBDparade@gmail. com for additional information.
Labor Day parade registration open
- By Mary Orr The Gazette Record
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Man wanted by Benewah County
- Pickles removed from SM Market
- Calder man found guilty
- At the Courthouse - July 20, 2022
- Sheriff's Log - July 6, 2022
- Man killed at Ridgeview Apartments
- New faces at Fernwood Days celebration
- City voices support for veteran project
- Rudolph "Rudy" Phillip Crane
- School members at council meeting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.