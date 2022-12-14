City residents and those using city water and sewer services are encouraged to attend a public hearing Monday (Dec. 19).
City residents and those using city water and sewer services are encouraged to attend a public hearing Monday (Dec. 19).
The hearing is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Harrison Senior Center.
The city will collect public comment on its intentions to form a local improvement district (LID) to help fund the cost of a new sewer treatment system and major upgrades to the city’s water system.
The projects are expected to cost more than $10 million. The city has applied for, and is expecting to receive, grants to cover approximately 85 percent of that cost. The city will use an LID to gather the remainder of the funding.
This is the second hearing due to an incorrect address that was given for mailing public comment for the initial hearing Dec. 5. It’s a second chance for folks to come learn about the city’s plans and voice any questions or concerns that they may have.
• • •
The council accepted a resignation letter from the city attorney Kinzo Mihara and gave the mayor permission to seek out new council. Mihara’s resignation came as he had personal need to scale back his practice and is effective Dec. 31, 2022. He provided a referral to another office that the city may consider contracting with for legal services.
• • •
The council discussed forming an economic committee and about amending city ordinances to allow a non-councilmember to chair the committee. They agreed to allow a community member to chair as long as a council member or city staff sat on the committee and reported back to the council. City clerk Miriah Pfeiffer agreed to the appointment.
• • •
The council discussed the possibility of instituting a local option tax in the city. The administration committee proposed the city adopt a 1 percent tax and set the duration for that to be 5, 10 or 15 years. Council members were asked to consider the proposal for a vote at a future meeting. To institute a local option tax, the city must be able to get the approval of 60 percent of the city’s residents in a vote.
• • •
The council approved the changes in the city’s fee schedule including raising camping rates for the city’s campground to $75 per night. They agreed to schedule a workshop in January to take a deeper look at city fees and additional adjustments that may be needed.
