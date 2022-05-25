In addition to hearing public comment on the proposed sewer project, the Harrison council discussed funding options for the project in detail and accepted the resignation of one council member at their special meeting Monday (May 23).
Two community members attended Harrison’s public hearing on the city’s $9 million plan to replace the city sewer system.
One person submitted written comment.
The city’s final approval of the plan was postponed for 14 days while the city continues to allow for written comments. All those who wish to formally comment on the project have until the council reconvenes at 6 p.m. on June 6 to submit those.
The draft outlines options for the city to upgrade/replace their wastewater treatment facility in order to comply with new and projected state requirements. Options discussed include installation of a membrane biological reactor to treat the wastewater before dispersing it into the slew. The second option includes diverting treated effluent to storage and eventually using it to irrigate agricultural land.
Additionally, the city would like to add water system upgrades to the project scope in order to increase capacity on the system. Those improvements would include the addition of a well and replacing the main line that serves the Stonegate development with a larger one.
Upgrades to the system are expected to cost about $9 million and be financed by an increase in monthly user fees and/or a local improvement district. Grant and loan applications have been submitted and are expected to provide help in offsetting those costs.
The city ranked 17th of more than 140 applicants for AARPA funding and are expecting to get enough grant funding to cover 50 to 75 percent of the project. In order to receive the state funding the project has to be designed and bid by December 2024 and completed by December 2026.
City engineer Jim Kimball said he if the city chooses an LID to fund the project, landowners can expect to pay approximately $6,000 per lot with the grant funding rather than the $38,000 it would be without. If the city chooses to fund the project with a revenue bond, residents can expect their monthly user fees to increase to between $79 and $105 per month.
There was much discussion between councilmembers and the legal counsel about which funding sources were available to the city for the project, and what each source entailed/required of the city.
An LID would be faster and does not require a public vote and/or approval. It would, however, only allow the city to create enough revenue to build a facility that meets current capacity demands; not build for prospected future capacity.
A revenue bond will take more time, preparation and requires a majority vote by residents to approve. It however allows for more flexibility in the project and would allow the city to build the facility with the intent for increasing capacity in the future.
The council discussed which option would be best but did not come to a conclusion Monday night. They agreed to discuss the options in more detail amongst staff and come back to the full council with a recommendation.
A letter submitted by Rand Wichman on behalf of Idaho Ranch, who owns 52 lots in the Stonegate subdivision detailed their disapproval of the project. In the letter the group applauds the city’s effort over the last several years to address the wastewater issues, and supports their effort, but does not believe the proposed plan meanfully addresses the current problem. Idaho Ranch would rather see the city come up with a more immediate and less expensive solution that would allow the city to lift the moratorium.
“We strongly encourage the city to move beyond this chapter and immediately start work on a program that will directly address the city’s inability to service existing lots with vested rights for such connections, such as Idaho Ranch and the Stonegate community.”
Amanda Reinhardt and Will Butler attended the meeting in person and spoke neither for nor against.
Ms. Reinhardt thanked the city’s legal counsel for all the new information presented at the meeting and asked the city to be more proactive about communicating with residents and make things on the website more easily accessible.
“I feel like something as big as this water/sewer project should have its own dedicated page on the website,” she said. “I know it’s extra work but in order for people to really know what’s going on and be able to comment they need to be able to find the information.”
Mr. Butler said he was confused. He attended the meeting thinking that the council would be discussing the different system options. Instead, they spent most of the time discussing funding options.
“It’s time to fish or cut bait,” he said. “I’d like to just get it done so we don’t have to think about it anymore. I am hesitant as a current resident to subsidize service to the new development. I think they should pay their own way.”
Mr. Butler also commented on the facility options.
“I agree that the land application would be the better way to go,” he said. “We’ve got enough problems with the lake and I’m all for the most sustainable option. I don’t think we should go for a band-aid and get 50 more hookups.”
The council will formally decide which project option to move forward with at their June 6 meeting.
In other business:
The council accepted the resignation of Valerie Harris and appointed Will Butler to serve in her place for the next 1 ½ years. Mr. Butler is has worked as a criminal defense lawyer for more than 30 years and has been a resident of Harrison for a number of years. He has also previously served on the city council.
