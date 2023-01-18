Those with a green thumb looking to educate themselves on the science behind gardening should seek out a Master Gardener.
Those with a green thumb looking to educate themselves on the science behind gardening should seek out a Master Gardener.
Better yet, those with green thumbs can become one.
The Master Gardeners, a group that falls under the University of Idaho Extension umbrella, are in search of more members. The group hosts its certification classes every other year and 2023 is another chance for people to take the course.
Master Gardeners have been educated in gardening, plant identification, climate, landscaping and more and are good resources for advice.
Those who go through the 14 classes will be equipped with the science based knowledge to not only benefit their own gardens but to be a helpful resource to others.
The course is taught by University of Idaho professors and educators.
Master Gardeners Organizer Mary Getz said the course will provide a lot of information for those inspiring to be a Master Gardener and can even be re-taken multiple times after the initial certification.
She said they recently started doing some of the coursework via Zoom which has helped to open it up to those who work during the day. The online work also allows for more educators to get involved since they don't always have to drive to St. Maries to teach.
“The course is extensive which is good because some people want the education,” Getz said. “Everything we do is science based. We are different than if you just Google it. I mean we use Google but then we make sure there is a science basis for it.”
The group also offers free lessons each month at the St. Maries Public Library which serves as a way to share knowledge and maybe get community members interested in signing up for the course.
“We try to get the community involved and get involved in the community,” Getz said.
The Master Gardeners also work closely with the 4H students and host multiple demonstrations throughout the year for the public. The group also has their own meeting location at the Benewah County Fairgrounds.
Those who are interested in learning more can visit one of the free lessons at the library. Be sure to visit the St. Maries Public Library's Facebook page for updates on when the next Gardening in Benewah event will be.
Community members who want to apply for the certification class can visit uidaho.edu/extension or call the Extension Office at 208-245-2422.
