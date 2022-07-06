The suspect accused of murdering a St. Maries man last week had his bail set at half a million dollars.
Lonnie Layman, 20, St. Maries, is accused of shooting and killing Moses Shearer, 23, St. Maries after an altercation outside of Ridgeview Apartments the morning of June 29.
According to a criminal complain submitted by prosecuting attorney Mariah Dunham, Layman is accused of committing second degree murder as he “willfully, unlawfully, deliberately, with malice, and not premeditated, killed and murdered Moses Shearer.”
According to court records, Layman shot Shearer in the chest with a rifle and then fled the scene.
Benewah County Sheriff’s Deputies, the St. Maries Police Department and the Benewah County Ambulance responded to the incident after witnesses reported a victim with a gunshot wound around 11 a.m.
At the scene, deputies found the victim with a suspected gunshot wound.
Shearer was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries according to police deputies.
Witnesses were able to identify Layman as the shooter. His vehicle had been discovered abandoned on the St. Joe River Road around 18 miles east of St. Maries near Calder a few hours after the shooting occurred.
The Kootenai County SWAT team, Benewah County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals were able to locate Layman and took him into custody without further incident.
Layman was booked into Benewah County Jail June 29, and had his first court appearance June 30, where his bail was set at $500,000.
Layman has not posted bail and remains in custody at this time.
Police representatives have not released information regarding the nature or events leading up to the shooting.
Layman’s preliminary hearing is set for July 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.