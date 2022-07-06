Food choices continue to expand in St. Maries with the addition of a new food truck.
Lumpy’s, a baked potato bar and grill, opened for business Memorial Day weekend.
The business is owned and operated by St. Maries’ own Brent Sloper.
Mr. Sloper went into the Marine Corps after graduating from St. Maries High School in 1988. He served eight years in the Corps in both operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. After returning home, Mr. Sloper worked for Potlatch and then moved to Ohio.
While in Ohio, he worked in a restaurant for a guy who had previously been a sous-chef in the Navy that Mr. Sloper had crossed paths with a few times.
“I was mostly out front waitressing and such, but one night he was desperate and needed help in the kitchen and pulled me,” Mr. Sloper said. “The folks there were all wanting and willing to teach so I just started working my way around the kitchen and in two years I was working as the sous-chef.”
While back home visiting his mom, Mr. Sloper fell in love and decided to stay.
Since then he’s bounced around in different jobs.
“I tried working in management for food services in assisted living facilities, but it just wasn’t a good fit,” he said. “I took a position at the casino and then with the city for a while but when this opportunity showed up I knew it was my chance and that I might as well take a shot.”
Chris Hill had the food trailer for sale, parked in her driveway for some time. Mr. Sloper dreamed out loud about buying it and starting his own business. One day one of his friends challenged him to quit talking about it and act.
“So I went and talked to her about it, worked out a deal and here I am,” he said. “I have everything I own into this. It’s always been my dream to own a restaurant and have my family involved. Now my son is here working a couple days a week and my daughter comes down to eat. It’s heartwarming and adds to the whole experience.”
Ironically, Mr. Sloper said before he left for Ohio he was a terrible cook and his friends and family were very aware of that fact. It was a big surprise when he came home cooking.
“I learned from seasoned vets in the kitchen,” he said. “I put in a lot of hours and learned some through reading and a lot through trial and error, but it came to me with ease and I just love it. I also love the pressure of being in the kitchen cooking to order.”
He said he’d like to own a restaurant with 10-15 employees someday.
“That will maybe come sooner or later, but for now this is a good start,” Mr. Sloper said.
The name Lumpy’s was inspired by his Marine Corps days.
“Lumpy’s is a Marine Corps nickname,” Mr. Sloper said. “There was a group of us serving together who were pretty close and we all had nicknames. I was given the nickname Lumpy. And since it just kinda fits with the whole potato thing, I went with that.”
The veteran-owned business plans to honor its customers who have served with veterans’ appreciation days and other specials.
His Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches have been his most popular order thus far. He plans on doing something special for National Potato Day Aug. 19.
“I’m thinking about doing something crazy and fun for that,” he said. “Just trying to stay inventive.”
Lumpy’s is currently serving from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but plans to have some weekend hours also available during the summer. The establishment is located along Railroad Avenue adjacent to Whistle Stop Coffee, and features a shaded outdoor picnic area for folks who’d like to sit and eat.
Folks looking for a good place to eat can check the business’ Facebook page or call (208) 582-8297 for current specials.
“So far business has been good,” Mr. Sloper said. “I have had a lot of repeat customers and friends traveling down to visit. Some days are busier than others, but I expect that is the case with any business. So far, it’s been really good.”
