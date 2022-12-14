Christmas came early for two Benewah County fire departments earlier this month.
Christmas came early for two Benewah County fire departments earlier this month.
The Fernwood Fire District and Tensed Rural Fire District both received donations of $5,000 from Clearwater Power on behalf of CoBank.
The districts were two out of the four rural fire districts selected for the donations in central and northern Idaho.
The Chief Operation Officer for Clearwater Power, Bob Pierce, said the donation has been possible due to a matching funds program put on by CoBank. Clearwater Power offered to pitch in $2,500 to the districts and CoBank matched the contribution.
“We thought this was a good idea to maximize our donation dollars,” Pierce said.
Pierce said the company has been working with CoBank to donate to local fire districts for almost six years now. He said the why behind donating to districts has to do with a continuous working relationship between the power company and multiple rural fire districts.
“Fire have just become a huge issue for us in the last couple years,” Pierce said. “We really appreciate the efforts of rural departments who fight these fires that could possible damage our infrastructure.”
Last year Clearwater Power also donated money to the Emida Fire District. Pierce said typically fire departments will sue the funding on new equipment and other needs in the department.
The Gazette Record reached out to the Fernwood and Tensed fire stations but did not receive comment in time for press.
