Local woman Janie Veltkamp is no stranger to sharing her passion about saving wild birds, not only in northern Idaho but across the nation.
Her new book, coauthored with best selling children’s author Deborah Lee Rose, showcases that exact passion.
The two recently released their newest book Swoop and Soar: How Science Rescued Two Osprey and Found them a New Family in the Wild through Persnickety Press/WunderMill Books. The two previously wrote the award winning Beauty and the Beak: How Science, Technology and a 3D-Printed Beak Rescued a Bald Eagle.
“Deborah Rose called me from California and told me ‘this has got to be told in a children’s book,’” Veltkamp said of when the pair first wrote Beauty and the Beak. “This story is too good not to write a children’s book. She convinced me and the rest is history.”
“I hit a home run on my first collaboration with Deb Rose, and this new book is very much in the same fashion in design as Beauty and the Beak,” she added.
This time the two have created a book telling the true story of when Veltkamp rescued two juvenile osprey chicks, nursed them back to health and placed them in a new nest with new osprey parents.
The book has a vast amount of photos of the osprey rescued by Veltkamp and STEM-rich text aimed at children and young adults.
“Children’s books are a tough market to break into and it’s competitive,” Veltkamp said. “These books are set apart as they are STEM books.”
“You’ll find in these stories, and the next one to come, that there is a problem that can be solved by science or technology, a heroine and a happy ending,” she added.
The book fits in with the message of Veltkamp’s non-profit, Birds of Prey Northwest, which is using education as a way help the younger generations understand the importance of conservation. Osprey and other native birds of prey were once close to becoming extinct due to the use of DDT pesticides throughout the country.
DDT was created in the 1940s and was outlawed in the 1970s due to its impact on the environment.
“It’s important to teach children the historical part of issues like DDT,” she said. “When you tell them there were only a few Osprey left in the wild and they were almost extinct, children get that and it has an impact on them.”
“Our message is best taught through education,” she added.
The book is officially available as of Sept. 6. A teacher’s guide is also available for those who want to use the book in the classroom.
Swoop and Soar: How Science Rescued Two Osprey and Found them a New Family in the Wild can be purchased at amazon.com, at birdsofpreynorthwest.com or wundermillbooks.com.
