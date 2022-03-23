The ninth annual Ray of Hope Luncheon, which raises money for the CASA Program, is next month.
The effort seeks to raise awareness and funds for the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program. CASA volunteers in Benewah County give children a voice during court proceedings in which they are involved.
CASA volunteers work with children who suffer neglect and abuse and represent them in court. Their mission is to find a safe place for these children to live.
The luncheon also affords the opportunity to honor the volunteers who work with children in the county.
This year’s luncheon is at noon April 21 at the Eagles Lodge.
Once again, PotlatchDeltic will underwrite the cost of the luncheon and so the meal is free for those who attend, which means all donations will go straight to helping children.
“This is the only fundraiser for CASA in Benewah County and really is critical for their work here,” said Dan Hammes, who helps organize the event. “PotlatchDeltic has underwritten the cost of this event every year since its inception so we’re really pleased that their new manager, Larry Branson, once again agreed to be the major sponsor.”
Even though the event is still a few weeks out, Gary D. Fountain was the first to bring in a check to support the fundraiser. He has supported the effort in previous years as well.
Anyone who wishes to contribute financial support to the CASA program may do so by bringing their donations to the Gazette Record at 610 Main Avenue in St. Maries or by mailing a check. Donations may also be made at the luncheon. Each donor will be listed in the Gazette Record.
“The Gazette Record deserves credit for helping lead this effort and we’re pleased that the new ownership has once again agreed to join with PolatchDeltic to make this happen,” Hammes said.
