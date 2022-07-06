Efforts are underway to help a family who got caught up in a state investigation into a local contractor.
Jenifer and Alan Bartley were one out of multiple people in Idaho and Washington to have been affected by the business practices of Alex Welstad, a contractor who has worked under the names NAA Partners and Mammoth Structures.
The Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced in June that Welstad and the AG reached a settlement which revokes Welstad’s Idaho contractor registration and permanently prohibits him from providing and advertising services in Idaho.
Overall 41 Idahoans submitted complaints to the AG which totaled $1,857,336 in funds.
The Bartley’s lost more than $30,000 which was used as a down payment for what was supposed to be their home. The couple and their children were left with only the framework of a pole building on the property and after having the building inspected by their insurance, the building was described as being build with “shoddy” workmanship.
Since then the couple and their children have been forced to live in a RV on the property they purchased south of St. Maries.
Nathaly Burnett, another one of Welstad’s customers who filed a complained, has taken it upon herself to start an effort to help the Bartleys. The first step is to have the half-finished building on the Bartley property demolished. She said the work could be done sometime this week.
She said Steve Allen of Hammertime Construction opted to tear down the structure and Chase Roberts of Top Notch Concrete has offered his time to pour the foundation for the Bartleys new home.
“There are four victims that have families living in camper trailers waiting for their barn/houses to be built,” Burnett said. “Getting through the Idaho winters in a camper trailer with a family is not an ideal situation. Now that interest rates have skyrocketed, these families’ dreams have been pushed back even further.”
She said the effort to help the Bartleys along with other families in North Idaho is just something she was taught from a young age.
“My family originally came from a Missouri farming community small town of about 800 people,” she added. “I was raised to help your family and neighbors when they needed it most. We still have a roof over our heads, these families need more help than we do right now.”
Burnett said she is now trying to organize an effort to help build a home for the Bartleys before winter hits. She said she seeks the help of local organizations and individuals to make that happen.
“Anyone willing to put in some sweat on the removal would be very much appreciated,” she said. Once the Bartley’s get their building permit, then (we are looking for) anyone who can swing a hammer or donate materials.”
“We are honestly overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity,” Jenifer Bartley said. “When we found out that Steve (Allen) wanted to donate his time to tear down our building our whole family was in tears.”
The Bartleys said they don’t want the generosity to end with them and plan to assist with other efforts to help families that have been affected. She said they plan to donate materials left over from their pole building.
“Every person we have come in contact with has been great,” Bartley added. “We are happy this is the place we get to call home.”
Those who want to help in the efforts can contact Burnett at 253-732-9535 or email nathaly.kolp@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.