Hank Thornton took an oath in the Vietnam War to stand by his brothers and sisters, not just in combat but in life too.
For the last three years, Thornton has been doing just that for veterans and their families in the St. Maries area.
Upon moving to St. Maries, Thornton has spearheaded efforts to support veterans who have closed themselves off from the community. Some suffer from PTSD, others live in poverty and are unwilling to ask for help.
Thornton and other members of the American Legion Post 25 have worked over the years to support those veterans. Now the group plans to take the next step in the outreach program.
Thornton said the group has officially established a Veterans Outreach Center Corporation, a non-profit focused on providing a place for veterans to gather to receive help. The group is still seeking a building to host the services but have already received offers from multiple entities in the area.
They hope to have an established place for veterans and their families soon.
“We hope to get a club house together for the veterans to come have a cup of coffee and talk face to face,” Thornton said. “There are a lot of hungry vets and people in general, but a lot of veterans are too proud to ask for help.”
The center will also provide a place for veterans to come talk about mental health without being labeled or judged.
“If we can get them a cup of coffee then we can get them back in the mode of associating with people again. We still have veterans from the Vietnam War who have troubles and that we can help with. We are trained and certified to help,” Thornton said. “We want to help but some don’t know we are here yet. When a veteran comes in we don’t give any labels, there’s no forms, no documentation, just one on one conversation.”
“We never use names, and don’t tell who we talk to. They can come in and talk to us and get the help they need,” he added.
The group has also formed a board to oversee the corporation. The board features area veterans Allen Moore, Ray Wilson, Danny Reid, Dr. Bill Wheeler and Thornton.
Thornton said the outreach and support from the community over the last several months has been tremendous, saying there has been people and organizations coming out of the wood work to help those in need.
“Over a third of our population are veterans based on the VA counts. A lot of them we don’t know who they are,” Thornton said. “We’ve gotten up to about 50 veterans that we call each month.”
Weekly, the outreach program feeds about 10 families thanks to the kitchen staff at the Seventh Day Adventist Church who donates the meals every Thursday. Additionally County Treasurer Sara Sexton and her sister Janel Holmes, who manages the local Farm Bureau Insurance office, have joined together to raise money and non-perishable food for veterans in need. Thornton said Idaho Fish and Game has also donated elk and deer meat for veteran use as well.
“I still get two to three calls a month from people who say ‘I’m at Costco what do you need,’” Thornton said. “People take care of vets in this area and I’m real proud of that.”
Residents can still drop off food items to the Farm Bureau Office and the Riverbend Car Wash and Laundromat is also still taking blankets for veterans in need as well.
Thornton said 100 percent of the items and monies received go straight back to veterans in need.
“If you are not a veteran it’s hard to explain. It’s a brotherhood. I was 17 when I took that oath of office and it means just the same now as it did then,” Thornton said. “It’s a brotherhood where you stand together for the rest of your life. Just because you get out of the service, that doesn’t go away, it’s a lifetime commitment.”
“You have to step right up. It doesn’t matter if you know them or not. You do know them because they are family,” Thornton said.
Thornton’s efforts to help veterans just doesn’t stop at providing clothing and food for those in need but also saving families. He said unrecognized PTSD is a large factor in breaking up families and most of the time it goes unnoticed.
He said his own personal experience as a child was an inspiration to help his brothers and sisters.
“I got involved with a couple veterans who were struggling and had lost their families due to PTSD,” he said. “They were having a miserable life.”
“When I was eight years old, my dad was a Korean War veteran and he was a drunk and was a very mean drunk,” Thornton said. “And my mom put up with it for so long and she just couldn’t take the abuse anymore so divorced him and we moved away.”
“I went over 30 years and never saw my dad, and never talked to him or knew anything about him,” he added.
He said he was able to have closure with his father later in his adult life when he was able to find out the why behind his father’s struggles.
“I asked him just before he died why the alcohol was so important. He said it was the war, then I understood,” Thornton said. “It was PTSD, and we didn’t know what it was back in the day. That’s how I lost my dad and I don’t want that to happen again to anyone else.”
He said the experience has helped him to understand struggles many other veterans and their families encounter.
“So I’ve been working with these veterans and their families and I want them to understand that those struggling are not the bad guys,” he said. “We throw them into war as children and we put them in situations and then we do nothing to help them get over it once they are out.”
“If I can keep one family together, it makes a difference. I don’t want anyone to go 30 years without their dad or mom,” Thornton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.