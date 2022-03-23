Idaho taxpayers may have some more incoming monies from the state to look forward to.
The Idaho State Tax Commission has begun to issue 2022 rebates this month. The rebates are going to full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 who file income tax returns in those years.
Residents will receive $75 each and for each dependent, or residents may receive 12 percent of their 2020 taxes. The State will rebate the higher of the two totals.
The rebates will be issued in the order it receives its 2021 income tax returns from residents. Taxpayers with direct deposit should see their rebates sooner.
The Tax Commission predicts it will send out around 25,000 rebate payments weekly along with outgoing tax refunds for the 2021 year.
It expects to issue more than 800,000 rebates totaling $350 million by the end of 2022.
A new option for taxpayers this year is to choose to donate their rebate checks by visiting tax.idaho.gov/donate. Taxpayers who choose to donate their rebates must alert the Tax Commission before it issues their rebate.
The donation tool lets the taxpayer choose which program their rebate will go towards including parks and recreation, transportation or public schools.
Rebates can be tracked by visiting tax.idaho.gov/rebate.
