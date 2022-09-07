As the school year starts the St. Maries Public Library will continue weekly activities for local youth.
Starting at 10 a.m., September 13, the library will resume it’s weekly story time. The event offers a story time to students but also hands-on activities for those who attend.
Story time is slated for the same time every Tuesday.
Additionally the library will host Lego Days at 3 p.m. every Monday and Virtual Reality from 12 to 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday.
Some special events for the library this month will include a Gardening in Benewah class at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 and an author book signing with Bobbie Renfro at 3p.m., Friday, Sept. 9.
For more information on library activities call 208-245-3732.
