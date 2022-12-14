The annual Tree of Memories memorial service is slated for this Friday.
The service will be at 5:15 p.m., December 16 at the Benewah County Courthouse. The names of those who received ribbons on the trees will be read during the memorial service. Music and a small memorial sermon will also be a part of the event.
Last year the event had more than 350 names submitted for the trees which prompted the Tree of Memories committee to add another tree. The new addition is dedicated to the county's veterans and is decorated in red, white and blue.
“We've had a lot of veterans' names submitted and if you look at the cemetery a majority of the graves are veterans,” committee member Jeanne Johnson said in a previous interview. “We have more veterans in Benewah County than any other county in the state. They are a big part of our community.”
Ribbons for names can be purchased for $5 each and forms can be found at the Courthouse or at the Gazette Record. The committee uses the annual program as a way to raise funds for multiple organizations throughout Benewah County.
This year the group plans to support Benewah County Search and Rescue, the Heyburn Playground equipment project and the City of St. Maries preservation of downtown memorials and the flower program.
The members of the Tree of Memories Committee are Johnson, Ginny Gaines, Debby Blake, Kay Cowin, Priscilla Derry, Peg Carver and Bernadine Baltz.
For more information call Michelle Siron at the Auditor's Office at 208-245-3212.
