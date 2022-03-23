A civil court case in Kootenai County has now led to a criminal investigation that has involved residents across north Idaho including Benewah County.
Nathaly Burnett and her husband, Tracey, are a couple who purchased property in the Harrison area and were slated to build a pole barn style house to retire in. They had contacted and signed a contract with Alex Welstad, owner of Mammoth Structures which was a part of NAA Partners LLC.
Burnett said her dealings with Mammoth Structures were not ordinary and at a certain point she knew something was wrong.
Burnett had signed her contract in May 2021 with hopes of having her pole barn built within a few months, but that never happened according to documents submitted by Burnett to investigators.
The conflict with Welstad led to a civil court case later in 2021 into 2022 where the Burnett’s sued Welstad and his LLC, NAA Partners. The court case was concluded in March 2022 with a default judgment as Welstad or his attorney failed to appear in court.
The Burnetts had given Welstad around $180,000 up-front to build the pole barn and have yet to receive any of that money back, even after the lawsuit.
Burnett said she knew something was wrong when the trusses for her building were dropped off at their property, and nothing happened after that for months.
“I thought that was strange,” Burnett said. “I had spoke with my septic guy and he said he had heard of Mammoth and that other customers were having problems.”
It wasn’t until later in 2021, and after months of being pushed back, Welstad got a hold of Burnett to try and start the build.
In Burnett’s fraud report, she said on December 1, 2021, Welstad agreed to plow snow on the property and guaranteed the concrete, though according to the contract, Mammoth said they don’t guarantee concrete poured over frozen ground.
She said she was then pushed back another month which prompted her and her husband to schedule an in-person meeting with Welstad.
“We talked a lot about it and the stories we had heard didn’t sound right,” Burnett said. “We decided to ask for our money back.”
According to Burnett’s report, Welstad avoided the subject of a refund. She said he told them he had $178,000 or so in the bank but when the Burnett’s said okay let’s go get the refund, Welstad allegedly changed his story and said he only had $4,000 in the bank. In Burnett’s fraud report, she claims she recorded their conversation.
Burnett said Welstad allegedly agreed to sign a contract to pay them back. She said if he didn’t sign it they’d take legal action.
“We tried to work with him three different times,” Burnett said. “I didn’t want to go down this road but I told him if I don’t see a dime, I would do whatever I had to do legally.”
Around the time of filing the lawsuit, Burnett had published her story dealing with Welstad and Mammoth Structures on a Coeur d’Alene Shop and Swap Facebook group. After posting the story, many people from across north Idaho and eastern Washington came forward, noting they had similar dealings with Mammoth.
It is estimated there are allegedly 38 victims who have paid money up front for pole barns to Mammoth Structures with six of those victims being from Benewah County.
Burnett said she was prompted to file a fraud report and report Welstad to the authorities. The case was picked up by Kootenai County Detective Patrick Meehan, who had called Welstad on another existing warrant that was out for him. Burnett said Welstad had learned he was being investigated.
“In days he texted me to work out a deal,” Burnett said. “I wasn’t going to do that because if you have a deal then you are no longer a victim.”
Though Welstad could not be contacted due to the investigation, Detective Meehan commented on the matter.
“We are working on going through the financial part of things right now and will soon send our report to the prosecutor,” Detective Meehan said. “Welstad is working hard to make things right and he did make things right with one of the victims.”
Detective Meehan said he has been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over the matter since some of the victims are across the state line. Though they have not jumped on the case yet, they have offered to assist Detective Meehan’s investigation.
“Since he is trying to make things right there may not be a crime,” Detective Meehan said. “The prosecuting attorney could decide it is a civil issue.”
He said the Idaho Attorney General’s Office has taken some interest in the case and could possibly pick it up if the county prosecutor doesn’t.
He said some of the victims he has spoken with have decided to settle the issue with lawsuits in civil court while others are still chasing a prosecution. Burnett said she hopes victims will see their money back.
“I don’t think this will be made right until he is prosecuted and pays restitution,” she said.
This is a developing story. The Gazette Record plans to follow up on the prosecuting process as well as follow up with victims from Benewah County in the following weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.