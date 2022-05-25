American Legion Post 25 in St. Maries is prepared to honor veterans this week and is seeking community volunteers.
The Legion will host its annual flag placing ceremony at 8 a.m., Thursday, May 26 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Legion members, along with students from Heyburn Elementary, will be placing flags on the graves of veterans.
Post commander Jim Shubert said anyone from the community is welcome to help with the project and more volunteers will speed up the process as there are more than 1,000 veterans resting at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Those who want to volunteer can meet at the cemetery maintenance shed at 8 a.m.
The Legion will host its Memorial Day services at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 29, at the Veteran’s Memorial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Ray Wilson will be the guest speaker at the event.
For more information on the Memorial Day events, email Shubert at jvshubert@smgazette.com.
The Plummer American Legion Post 69 will host its flag placing ceremony at 10 a.m., Friday, May 27, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Plummer. Members of the Legion encourage the community to come out to help place flags on the graves of veterans.
The Plummer American Legion will host multiple Memorial Day services throughout the west side of the county.
Legion members will gather for the first ceremony at 9 a.m. at Plummer City Hall followed by a service at 10 a.m., at the Evergreen Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. at the Sanders Cemetery, 11 a.m., at the DeSmet Cemetery, 11:30 at the Tribal War Memorial in Plummer, 12 p.m. at the Saint Michaels Cemetery, 12:30 p.m. at the Worley Cemetery and 1 p.m. at the Worley War Memorial.
All Plummer American Legion services will be on May 30, Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.