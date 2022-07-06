In an effort to help incoming kindergarten students, the St. Maries School District plans to host kindergarten workshops for district families.
The district plans to host its first two workshops in July. The events are slated to run from 4 to 6 p.m., July 12, at Heyburn Elementary and July 19 at UpRiver Elementary.
The workshops are geared towards students and their parent or guardians and will provide information about kindergarten standards and expectations.
Ideas and resources for summer learning activities will be provided as well as an overall introduction to kindergarten for incoming students. A sweet treat and drink will be provided.
The district hired Jennifer Short to direct the workshops. Short also works as the daycare teacher at Heyburn Elementary.
Superintendent Alica Holthaus said the district plans to start with focusing on students who will start school this fall. She said after the school year begins, the district plans to start organizing workshops geared towards children as young as three years old.
“After the school year starts, we plan to slow down and start to focus on the younger children for the next round of workshops,” Holthaus said.
The programs were pursued due to concerns of local children not coming into kindergarten honing the skills to be school ready during their first year.
Holthaus previously reported only 26 percent of new students in fall 2021 came to school ready to learn. She said the year before that, the district saw only 31 percent come to school ready.
The workshops are possible because of a $20,000 grant from the Idaho Community Foundation (ICF). The grant was provided through the ICF’s Idaho Future Fund.
The community has also stepped up to support pre-kindergarten education, including Timber Plus and the Rotary Club according to Holthaus.
Timber Plus donated money to support the district participating in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides monthly free books to children of all ages.
“Anyone who lives in this community knows how much its members care about kids,” Holthaus said. “The community really steps up.”
Those interested in learning more about the district’s upcoming workshops for students or to RSVP, contact Short at jshort@sd41.org or call 208-245-2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.