The St. Maries Library is slated to provide local youth with the chance to get hands-on with various activities this summer.
Creativity and learning opportunities will be presented over multiple weeks starting June 1 as the library kicks off its STEM focused activities.
There will be various STEM kits available to youth and will feature projects that will have attendees building robots, learning about engineering and doing science experiments.
The kits were acquired via a $500 grant from the Idaho Libraries Foundation. The library was one of 70 organizations to have received grant funding to support additional learning opportunities during summer.
The programs are aimed at children in preschool to fifth grade.
The purpose is to provide access to engaging and hands-on STEM activities for the under served youth beyond normal library programming efforts.
Head Librarian Pinky Humphrey said she looks forward to providing an opportunity for children across a wide age group to work together.
“We are very excited and this is our first time to do this,” Humphrey said. “It’s more of a teamwork activity and we will get the older kids working with the younger kids.”
“A lot of it is teaching the kids about socializing too,” she added.
The children participating in the programs will get to work in groups and winners will be chosen at each event. Children who are selected in a prize drawing will get to take home STEM kits of their own.
Additionally, the library was able to purchase new books with some of the grant funding. Those who attend the STEM activities will also get to go home with some new reading materials.
The program is not only to help get children into STEM like activities but also to prevent learning loss and to get more involved with the library.
The Friends of the Library will also provide snacks for the event each week. Each program is free and doesn’t require signing up.
The first edition of the STEM activities will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 1.
The program will continue every Wednesday throughout the month of June.
For more information contact the St. Maries Public Library at 208-245-3732.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.