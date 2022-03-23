The Idaho Department of Lands, St. Joe Supervisory Area, sold the following timber sales at the St. Maries office. Both sales were awarded March 17.
IFG Timber LLC was the successful bidder of the Garveson Flume timber sale with a bid of $2,775,360. The appraised value was $1,918,351. Stimson Lumber Company was a competitive bidder.
Stella-Jones Corporation was the successful bidder of the Mica South Cedar timber sale with a bid of $1,591,479. The appraised value was also $1,591,479.
