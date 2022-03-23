The Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Development Corporation welcomes its new CEO, Jennifer DeGraffenreid.
DeGraffenreid is no stranger to working with the Tribe or the West Side community as she brings more than 20 years of professional experience to the position.
Formerly the editor of Council Fires and public relations officer for the Tribe, DeGraffenreid said it was bittersweet to leave her position. She has written content for Council Fires since she was in high school, making for a more than 28 year run with the publication. She said 15 of those were as its editor.
“The opportunity came when James (Alexie) put in his notice and there was a short turnaround time. The tribe asked me on a Tuesday and accepted on Thursday and was in the office by that Monday,” DeGraffenreid said. “I’m excited for the opportunity because I was looking for a challenge and I wanted to do something more beneficial, directly for the community.”
She had shown interest in working with the Development Corp prior to being offered the position but it hadn’t been the right time yet.
The Tribal Development Corporation oversees many aspects in the community including a few businesses. This includes the ownership of the Benewah Auto Center, Benewah Market, Plummer Liquor Store and Benewah Ace Hardware.
DeGraffenreid said she has not had much time to lament on leaving her former job as this new opportunity had her hitting the ground running.
“This staff that I’ve had here, they’re fantastic people. They’ve been so supportive of me, that’s what’s been motivating me to move forward,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed the opportunities to do different things and I’m going to continue enjoying those opportunities moving forward to find new avenues of economic develop for the Tribe as a whole.”
“I have the support of the Tribal Council, and I can go to them for advice and I’ll get an honest opinion back from them,” she added.
Some of the new opportunities for development for the Tribe that DeGraffenreid will take on will be property management. The Development Corporation is working to help residents find affordable housing as growth in the area has displaced some.
“Moving forward, it’s going to be my job to identify opportunities we can invest in and chase after while also being true to the Tribal structure and the core values we have as an organization,” she said. “I’m excited to do more with housing. It’s a new project for the Development Corporation we will be taking on over the next six months.”
For more information on the Tribe’s Developmental Corporation visit cdadevco.com.
