The section of road between both intersections of Goosehaven Road and State 3 closed this week.
Crews with the Idaho Transportation Department started work on the dike widening project and have been removing vegetation along the shoulders and excavating the northbound lane starting April 25.
Traffic is already using the State 3 detour on Goosehaven Road as it was prepared by crews last week.
The ITD prepared the road by using a grader to roll out potholes and applied magnesium chloride to the route in efforts to keep dust down during the construction.
Last year, the ITD allocated $18 million and the project was bid at $13 million.
ITD plans to widen the section of highway by 11 feet to the east which will make room for 11 foot travel lanes and shoulders that are three feet wide.
The crews will also install a guardrail on the east side of the highway as well.
The project is slated to be active for three months with crews hoping to re-open the stretch of highway by the end of June.
Motorists will need to stay informed on possible delays. The ITD is encouraging motorists to regularly check into 511.idaho.gov or pay close attention to construction signs on the highway for any changes.
To learn more about the project, visit itdprojects.org/stmariesdike.
