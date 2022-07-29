Volunteers with the St. Maries Church of the Nazarene want local youth to start off this next school year on the right foot. The local church will again host its annual school supply and clothing drive for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The event has benefited the community for more than two decades. The program is headed by Destrie Brown who helped to kick start the giveaway in 1999. She said every student in the area is invited to the program and there is no income requirement. The church will be giving out brand new backpacks, school supplies, and more. There will also be used items such as coats, snow pants and shoes. “We are such a small community it’s hard not to want to reach out to help someone,” Brown said. “We just want the kids to feel proud when they go to school.” Students must be present with their parents at the event to receive the new items. The program will also have a small dental clinic for students who attend as well. The clinic will offer students an examination, a flouride rinse and students will walk away with new toothbrushes and toothpaste. The school supply and clothing giveaway will be from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, August 6 at the St. Maries Church of the Nazarene gymnasium.
Nazarene again plans school clothing giveaway
- By Tyson Juarez The Gazette Record
