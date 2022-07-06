A local group has taken injured and sick bald eagles under its wing and has helped a few regain theirs too.
Birds of Prey Northwest is a non-profit organization that works to help rehabilitate and save raptors throughout the region. Last Wednesday, the group was able to release one bald eagle back into the wild and get two other bald eagles into the next step towards recovery.
Raptor biologist and Birds of Prey owner Jane Veltkamp along with her husband Don Veltkamp, employee Keaton Buell and a handful of volunteers have been able to take in multiple bald eagles this year.
The organization was able to release two bald eagles into a specially built exercise flight facility for the first time.
The project has been 10 years in the making according to the Veltkamps and for them it’s paid off.
“This structure has survived the winter and it’s the first time using the facility,” Jane said. “A lot of people helped make this happen.”
“It’s so satisfying to see it finished,” Buell said. “It’s been like 10 years’ worth of work, and it’s the most manual labor I’ve put into one single thing. We’ve had it fail a couple times, so it was cool to see it finally come together and house some eagles that will be able to go back into the wild.”
The exercise flight facility is a large open structure covered by a special netting. At about 30 feet wide, 110 feet long and 25 feet tall, the two eagles will have room to regain strength before being released two weeks after being placed in the facility.
The facility is also outfitted with two perches in which the eagles will be able to fly back and forth on, which should eventually help them regain enough strength to return to the wild. When they are ready to be released, the flight facility has a large drop down door that will be opened and the eagles will be able to fly out when they are ready.
“We don’t want to spook a bird into a flight, you want it to just go gracefully, not stressed,” Jane said. “That’s the reason for the drop down door.”
One of the birds is a juvenile bald eagle nicknamed Regal who was found on the Idaho side of the Idaho/Washington border near the Spokane River with a shoulder injury.
The other bird is adult bald eagle Mica who was struck by a vehicle near Mica Bay. The Veltkamps received the eagle three months ago and it was near death, only weighing in at seven pounds. Since then the group has been able help the bird regain enough strength to enter the flight facility.
The bird that did regain its freedom last Wednesday was nicknamed Fighting Creek as it had been brought to them from the Fighting Creek landfill after being poisoned. Jane said there have been incidents where birds will eat an animal that has been euthanized and thrown into the landfill.
Chemicals in the animal can sometimes cause the bird to go into a coma like state and some people can even mistake the birds are dead said Jane.
Birds of Prey members flushed the eagle’s system with liquids over the span of a week until it was ready to be on its own again.
When released, the bald eagle quickly flew to a tree as a crowd of volunteers and enthusiasts stood by and watched. Jane said the eagle would most likely make its way back to the Fighting Creek area by the evening.
“How gratifying is it to do all that and see what you saw today?” Jane added after the eagle was released.
The stories of these three eagles has been a reoccurring thing at Birds of Prey as they have seen an increase in bald eagles brought to their facility. Don said some of that can be seen positively.
“We’re getting more bald eagles than we’ve ever gotten,” Don said. “That could because of one of two things: the population of eagles is going up and the other thing is we’ve gotten a lot of exposure over the years so now people know who to call if they find an injured raptor.”
“We used to take in an eagle or two a year, last year we took in 20 in two weeks,” he added.
Helping the animals doesn’t come cheap either.
Jane said the organization has to raise about $40,000 to be able to feed the birds at the facility though sometimes they do get donations from the Idaho Fish and Game and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe.
The non-profit organization doesn’t just help bald eagles but all sorts of raptors found around the area including various owls, falcons, hawks and more.
Along with helping the birds, the group also seeks to educate the public.
One of the main points they try to communicate is what to do when you find an injured raptor.
“We want people to know what to do if you find an injured raptor which is to call us or the IDFG and they will then tell you to call us,” Don said. “If you find one don’t feed it, if it's the wrong age it will imprint and can’t be released back into the wild.”
Those looking to volunteer, or if you find an injured or sick raptor in the wild, call Birds of Prey Northwest at 208-245-1367. For more information visit birdsofpreynorthwest.org.
