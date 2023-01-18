In the January 11 issue of the Gazette Record, the article titled “SMFPD looking to bring back junior fire program” referred to Marcella Reed as the Fire Chief when it should have read Interim Fire Chief.
Most Popular
Articles
- Matheson dies suddenly Tuesday morning
- Man stabs friend twice
- Vannatter responds to decertification
- Justin Brent Odekirk
- Deputy decertified by Idaho Post Academy
- Sentencing Thursday for two residents
- Morris, Ogden to be sentenced
- Sheriff's Log - December 28, 2022
- David J. Matheson
- Subdivision proposals remain in limbo
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.